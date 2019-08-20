Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $5.84 Million; Burns J W & Co Has Upped Waste Mgmt (WM) Holding by $448,977; Stock Price Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $118.44. About 1.01M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 206.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 139,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 206,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 67,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 11.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 916,260 shares to 646,734 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 471,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,843 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 4,425 shares in its portfolio. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tcw stated it has 158,611 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 202,589 were reported by North Star Asset. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.16% or 23,845 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp invested in 405,221 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 56,164 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 2.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Naples Global Advsr Limited Co invested in 45,612 shares. Wms Limited Liability Company owns 65,718 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 30,815 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). M Hldg has invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Waste Management (WM) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas accumulated 120,711 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,775 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.33% or 608,559 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc owns 126,023 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 13,206 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.07% or 33,300 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,506 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 1.37 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 7,000 are owned by Mercer Advisers Inc. Trust Co Of Virginia Va has invested 1.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,798 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 373,255 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 157,653 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.