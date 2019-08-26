Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Decreased Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Position By $451,932; If Bancorp (IROQ) Sentiment Is 2.5

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) stake by 21.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 2,897 shares as Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB)’s stock rose 11.62%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 10,884 shares with $1.71M value, down from 13,781 last quarter. Ps Business Pks Inc Calif now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.68. About 4,019 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB)

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 5 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 2 sold and reduced their stakes in If Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 767,341 shares, up from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.23% invested in the company for 81,720 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $76.78 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 25.28 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18 million for 25.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.