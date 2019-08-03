Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Decreased Equity Residential (EQR) Stake By $25.75 Million; Tekla Capital Management Lowered Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 80.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 343,357 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 85,301 shares with $6.42M value, down from 428,658 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $29.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.54M shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 7,400 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE)’s stock declined 6.01%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 91,029 shares with $14.32M value, down from 98,429 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc. now has $6.63B valuation. The stock decreased 6.14% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 1.05M shares traded or 85.63% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 22/05/2018 – Lupagen & Humanigen to explore point-of-care CAR-T therapy; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh reported 5,400 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 842,339 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 17,284 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 0.16% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3.76M shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Rampart Investment Lc stated it has 29,852 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. GEORGE ALAN W also sold $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of stock or 687 shares. Kaufman Ian sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander on Tuesday, February 5.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 141,223 shares to 1.10M valued at $60.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 1.01M shares and now owns 2.99 million shares. Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) was raised too.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bluebird Bio had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Blue Apron Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.