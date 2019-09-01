Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake by $24.19 Million; Shares Declined; Unilever Nv Adr (UN) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Its Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 514,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 298,626 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 813,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 442,037 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv Adr (UN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 13.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775.80 million, down from 14.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 1.47 million shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nu Skin +19% after strong earnings, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin to enter Peru – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 76,100 shares to 489,454 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 218,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.03% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 615,706 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,200 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 21,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 96,100 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 203,755 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 1.37 million are owned by State Street Corporation. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 18,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) or 10,269 shares. Amer Gp invested in 0.02% or 110,513 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com accumulated 4,200 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 110,129 shares.