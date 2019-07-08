Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Teradata Del (TDC) Stake; Minerva Advisors Has Boosted By $665,180 Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake

Minerva Advisors Llc increased Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) stake by 79.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minerva Advisors Llc acquired 66,518 shares as Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI)’s stock declined 4.76%. The Minerva Advisors Llc holds 149,685 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 83,167 last quarter. Ecology & Envrnmt Inc now has $45.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 6,440 shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Teradata Corp Del (TDC) stake by 1439.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 992,716 shares as Teradata Corp Del (TDC)’s stock declined 20.56%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 1.06 million shares with $46.34 million value, up from 68,968 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del now has $4.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 1.05M shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,257 are owned by Blackrock. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 115,768 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Needham Invest Management Ltd holds 29,972 shares. Mill Road Llc reported 463,072 shares. North Star Investment holds 12,675 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0% or 1 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 143,590 shares. 9,198 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Harbert Fund Inc reported 286,600 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 432 shares. Minerva Advsr Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 8,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 128,517 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) stake by 189,219 shares to 4,888 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vici Pptys Inc stake by 38,531 shares and now owns 509 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 75,779 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.78% or 15.07M shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.13% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 63,141 shares. Prudential accumulated 319,940 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 192,661 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Principal Gru invested in 523,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Jennison Associates Limited Company reported 733,626 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 290,196 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 8 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 69,219 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Co reported 37,508 shares. 115,210 are owned by Pnc Fincl Grp.