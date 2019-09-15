Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Position in Epr Pptys (EPR) by $370,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 395,531 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 373.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 770,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 977,219 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.33 million, up from 206,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 207,413 shares to 81,612 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 97,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,708 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cannell Peter B And accumulated 292,576 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 139,950 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2.06 million shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eastern Bank & Trust owns 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 124,819 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,113 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited has invested 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln Capital Ltd Com owns 10,777 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 1St Source National Bank invested in 141,365 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 293,267 shares. Edmp owns 86,708 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Westover Advisors has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison And Ptnrs owns 23,480 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.69M for 13.97 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).