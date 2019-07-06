Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holding; Yelp Inc. (YELP) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Yelp had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of YELP in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 14. SunTrust maintained Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) rating on Thursday, March 7. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. See Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) latest ratings:

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 26,372 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock declined 1.80%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 630,723 shares with $68.99M value, up from 604,351 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 129,491 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $365,921 activity. $4,861 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was sold by Ramsay Alan. $75,960 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares were sold by Donaker Geoffrey L.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 52.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 770,830 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold Yelp Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 373,940 shares. Prudential Inc holds 1.12M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 1.06 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 63,054 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Secor Cap Lp invested in 0.19% or 26,920 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Ltd invested in 0.75% or 18,500 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 14,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.03% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Credit Suisse Ag owns 98,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 228,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 33,582 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 4,640 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 7,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 28,800 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 36,301 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 3,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,693 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. First Wilshire Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 38,665 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 2,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 74,900 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Co owns 14,007 shares.