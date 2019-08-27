Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Genesco (GCO) Position By $2.10 Million; Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Sentiment Is 1.04

Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 76 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 73 cut down and sold their stakes in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 39.97 million shares, down from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 46 Increased: 57 New Position: 19.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Genesco Inc (GCO) stake by 23.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 46,656 shares as Genesco Inc (GCO)’s stock declined 9.12%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 241,653 shares with $11.01M value, up from 194,997 last quarter. Genesco Inc now has $543.98M valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 724,076 shares traded or 125.95% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.15, EST. $2.09; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco has $51 highest and $39 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 34.74% above currents $32.9 stock price. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of GCO in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 31,543 shares to 284,713 valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 16,109 shares and now owns 1,114 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 4,001 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 201 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 562,400 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 6,485 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3 were reported by First Manhattan Co. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 66,463 were accumulated by D E Shaw & Co. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 4,090 shares. Sei Commerce has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 33,869 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 63,831 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 100,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 31,853 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

The stock increased 4.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 541,295 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) has declined 61.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Announces Symmetry Access Control V9; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA 1Q ADJ REV $146.4M, EST. $150.8M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 23/03/2018 – AMAG, SANDOZ IN STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL ON FERAHEME LITIGATION; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amag Pharma; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $540 MLN – $580 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $146.4M; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.32 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 33,627 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permanens Capital L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 63,500 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,052 shares.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $355.28 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.