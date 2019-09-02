Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) to pay $0.12 on Sep 27, 2019; Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Public Storage (PSA) Holding By $22.08 Million

Sei Investments Company increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 77.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 101,773 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Sei Investments Company holds 232,745 shares with $50.68 million value, up from 130,972 last quarter. Public Storage now has $46.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 781,278 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility

Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Old Line Bancshares Inc’s current price of $26.42 translates into 0.45% yield. Old Line Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 31,171 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $449.12 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $55,049 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider Shah Suhas R bought $4,898. Rivest Jeffrey A bought $23,016 worth of stock or 840 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold Old Line Bancshares, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 9,845 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,800 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 152,784 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Company holds 2,942 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 45,000 shares. State Street holds 307,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 33,232 shares. 873,661 are held by Blackrock Inc. Ameritas Prtn owns 1,302 shares. Horizon Limited Com holds 0.01% or 9,082 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 481,787 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 81,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 15,341 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York owns 6,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $236.80’s average target is -10.55% below currents $264.74 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26 to “Underweight”. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23300 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $25400 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

