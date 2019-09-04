Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) to pay $0.12 on Sep 27, 2019; CVB Financial Has 1.16 Sentiment

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 65 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 56 reduced and sold positions in CVB Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 79.56 million shares, down from 80.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CVB Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 48 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Old Line Bancshares Inc’s current price of $25.98 translates into 0.46% yield. Old Line Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 36,334 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $55,049 activity. Shah Suhas R bought $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Monday, March 11. Rivest Jeffrey A also bought $23,016 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold Old Line Bancshares, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 9,082 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 357,917 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 6,508 shares in its portfolio. Endeavour Cap holds 0.49% or 112,022 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 20,725 shares. 12,354 are held by Raymond James And Associates. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 88,949 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,263 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 2,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Inc holds 9,388 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 133,139 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 23,200 shares.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $441.64 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRK, OLBK, and TYPE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Income of $8.9 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 26.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CVBF’s profit will be $52.49M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by CVB Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving CVB Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CVBF) 3.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 33% – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVB Financial Corp. Announces 118th Consecutive Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in CVB Financial Corp. for 4.19 million shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 317,616 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Champlain Investment Partners Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 2.23 million shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 45,912 shares.