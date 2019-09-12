Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stake Maintained by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Raised Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holding by $775,314; Market Value Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 74,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 761,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, up from 686,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 74,525 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.18% or $0.349 during the last trading session, reaching $4.511. About 931,818 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 81 shares. First Manhattan Communications has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 18,579 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Mendon Advsr has invested 3.17% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Stifel Finance reported 46,237 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,769 shares. 2,070 were reported by Aperio Ltd. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Pacific Ridge Limited Com reported 40,110 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 25,406 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wms Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Davenport & accumulated 28,100 shares.