Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Holding by $2.61 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Boosted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 100,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 212,481 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 112,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 11,640 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 3,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 150,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82 million, up from 146,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 5.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 85,038 are owned by Girard. Macquarie Grp Incorporated reported 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem Advisors, California-based fund reported 79,771 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc invested in 2.04 million shares or 12.12% of the stock. Gladius LP owns 7,612 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,700 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 523,125 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,402 shares. Dynamic Cap Management Limited has 2,377 shares. M Kraus & holds 6,305 shares. Swift Run Management Ltd Co owns 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,315 shares. 103,334 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristolmyers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36,642 shares to 212,993 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 12,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,963 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 96,703 shares to 139,462 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 19,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,224 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

