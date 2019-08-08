Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding Maintained by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Held by Underhill Investment Management Llc

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 34,730 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 4.48M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp owns 397,540 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 186,675 shares. Teton holds 0.09% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 36,479 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management owns 28,105 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 12,332 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 184,996 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 81,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. International Incorporated stated it has 9,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability owns 10,646 shares. Davenport Communications Limited Company owns 28,500 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Raymond James And Associate owns 12,354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 873,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $202,428 activity. 840 shares valued at $23,016 were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A on Wednesday, March 13. 613 shares were bought by CORNELSEN JAMES W, worth $17,582 on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 19 Suit John M II bought $35,503 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 1,300 shares. $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) was bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $54,856 was made by GRAHAM THOMAS H on Thursday, February 21. Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of stock.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 20,850 shares to 96,300 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,674 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE).

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 10,750 shares to 512,475 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Limited Co reported 332,936 shares. 11,183 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.33% or 179,073 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 0.91% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Us Natl Bank De holds 0.2% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,628 shares. Counselors Inc reported 10,132 shares. Raymond James reported 1.03 million shares. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,786 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser holds 3,490 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 5,026 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jag Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,059 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 110,942 shares.