Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding Maintained by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Declined, Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed by $499,432 Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 23,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 33,629 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old Line Bank Awards Scholarships to Four Local High School Seniors – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Line Bank to Host Family Carnival During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OLD LINE BANCSHARES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Kennedy Mgmt Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,388 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 21,420 shares. State Street has 307,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,500 were accumulated by Davenport & Limited. Catalyst Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 265,700 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 41,518 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Northern Tru holds 184,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 9,082 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn invested in 0% or 95,896 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,970 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,262 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 8,384 shares to 11,096 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 84,754 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 3,612 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 412,450 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 58,532 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% or 705,102 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 2.99 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.69M shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan &, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,826 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 66,051 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 1.26% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 33,360 shares. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Department Mb Bank & Trust N A stated it has 339 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has 2.59% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 949,372 shares.