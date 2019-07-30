Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding Boosted by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp; Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $11.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 109 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,959 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 billion, down from 31,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 2.79M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 120,024 shares traded or 78.76% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,145 shares to 403,923 shares, valued at $21.69B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 65 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $202,428 activity.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 24,500 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,300 shares, and cut its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

