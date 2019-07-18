Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Holding by $4.55 Million; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Value Declined, Renaissance Technologies Lifted by $25.38 Million Its Stake

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 285,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 750,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.50M, up from 465,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 13,816 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 71 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 21,400 shares to 951,299 shares, valued at $63.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Outdoor Brands Corp by 341,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04M shares, and cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.07% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Comerica Comml Bank reported 37,761 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 6,023 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Hartford Company has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 2,367 were reported by Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 163,873 shares. Lasalle Invest Management Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.47% or 1.07M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Principal Financial Group Inc reported 185,710 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Co owns 65,817 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 13,482 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 2,362 shares. Fosun Limited reported 20,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Beech Hill holds 0.94% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 16,940 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,741 activity. MANUEL GAIL D also bought $16,868 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Tuesday, January 29. Suit John M II also bought $35,503 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR, worth $28,690. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $54,856 was bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. $4,898 worth of stock was bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Deadrick Stephen J bought $6,900.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares to 389,183 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9,845 shares. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Founders Financial Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 23,650 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3,234 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 501,440 shares. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 45,000 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 186,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mendon Advsr Corporation holds 2.08% or 686,871 shares. 6,508 were reported by Pnc Svcs. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company owns 70,757 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).