Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $355,200; Share Price Declined

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 52,211 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 21,420 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 9,845 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 24,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Comm reported 114,405 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Credit Suisse Ag has 8,248 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 12,332 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,769 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pnc Service Group Inc stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 665,561 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 481,787 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 45,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $72,631 activity. Shah Suhas R also bought $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $17,582 was bought by CORNELSEN JAMES W.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WesBanco, Inc. Announces Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Peak Resorts, Condor Hospitality, Old Line Bancshares, and Speedway Motorsports on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Income of $8.9 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WesBanco to acquire Old Line Bancshares for $500M – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TYPE, TRK, HPJ, and OLBK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Indiana Tru & Management Comm has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 250 are owned by Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Boston Advsr Limited Liability reported 7,173 shares stake. Carroll Finance Associates invested in 0.13% or 3,539 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0.17% or 2,632 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community National Bank Na invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,324 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 504 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,947 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.29% or 3,969 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 97,300 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc invested in 3,009 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And reported 23,750 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings.