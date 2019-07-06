Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $4.55 Million; Profit Investment Management Lowered Position in Epam Sys (EPAM) as Stock Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 16,855 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 330,150 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel owns 357,917 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,232 shares. 21,420 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 481,787 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,248 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 6,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 17,538 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,422 shares. Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Renaissance Ltd Co reported 397,540 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 88,949 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.20M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $266,741 activity. $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. The insider Shah Suhas R bought 182 shares worth $4,898. On Tuesday, February 26 CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 613 shares. Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $35,503 worth of stock was bought by Suit John M II on Tuesday, February 19. Shares for $16,868 were bought by MANUEL GAIL D.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.91M for 46.42 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.