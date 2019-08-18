Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Stake; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Janney Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 31,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 202,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 170,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 16.64 million shares traded or 74.26% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 190,569 shares traded or 149.38% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp owns 6,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 2,230 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 0.01% or 6,701 shares. Jennison Associate Lc reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 120,714 shares or 0% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 15,818 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 12,354 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 25,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,234 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,232 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 23,650 shares. First Manhattan holds 38,758 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,500 shares. Davenport And Lc accumulated 0.01% or 28,500 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $166,925 activity. Suit John M II had bought 1,300 shares worth $35,503. GRAHAM THOMAS H bought 2,000 shares worth $54,856. 375 shares were bought by MANUEL GAIL D, worth $10,748. 1,000 shares were bought by Proctor Gregory S JR, worth $28,690. 613 Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares with value of $17,582 were bought by CORNELSEN JAMES W. $4,898 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by Shah Suhas R.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 11.58 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

