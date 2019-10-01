Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Upped Position; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Raised Position by $14.26 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 117.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 205,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, up from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 397,758 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 92,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 380,999 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, up from 288,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 26,617 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 50,139 shares to 219,155 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Bancorp by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,374 shares, and cut its stake in County Financial Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold OLBK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP invested in 0% or 39,041 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 33,232 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 25,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap stated it has 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co holds 505 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 380,999 shares. Wms Prns Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,341 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 1,291 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 473 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 551,729 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 1,769 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 17,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Elizabeth Park Advisors Ltd invested in 75,536 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 638 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 144,214 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Exane Derivatives has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 86,454 shares. Victory Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 715,999 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 86,865 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 17,369 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 50,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,442 are held by Natl Asset. Citigroup holds 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 161,302 shares. Sg Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 111,419 shares to 747,581 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 192,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,478 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).