Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Both Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.23 N/A 2.09 13.53 Signature Bank 126 5.00 N/A 9.23 13.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Signature Bank. Signature Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is currently more affordable than Signature Bank, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Signature Bank’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Old Line Bancshares Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Signature Bank has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Signature Bank can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Signature Bank’s potential upside is 17.42% and its consensus target price is $139.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Signature Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.9% and 95.9%. 5.7% are Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Signature Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Signature Bank.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Signature Bank beats Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.