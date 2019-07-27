Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.50 N/A 1.74 14.59 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 27 5.16 N/A 1.45 17.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Old Line Bancshares Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.8% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Old Line Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s potential upside is 12.01% and its average price target is $30.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 88.5%. About 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. -0.71% -2.69% -5.76% -16.09% -26.8% -3.69% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida -6.32% -5.85% -11.08% -2.16% -11.56% -0.96%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. was more bearish than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida beats Old Line Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.