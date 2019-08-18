Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.17 N/A 2.09 13.53 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.66 N/A 1.15 19.58

Table 1 demonstrates Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Point Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is currently more affordable than Old Point Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta means Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Old Point Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.9% and 39.3% respectively. 5.7% are Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Old Point Financial Corporation.