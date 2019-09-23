Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.66 N/A 2.09 13.53 Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.97 N/A 0.55 27.12

Demonstrates Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Howard Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Howard Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Howard Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Old Line Bancshares Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Howard Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Howard Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.9% and 53.7% respectively. About 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Howard Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.