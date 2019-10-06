Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) EPS Estimated At $0.57; Df Dent & Co Has Lifted By $666,188 Its Exponent (EXPO) Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Exponent Inc (EXPO) stake by 20.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 11,486 shares as Exponent Inc (EXPO)’s stock rose 23.03%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 66,199 shares with $3.88 million value, up from 54,713 last quarter. Exponent Inc now has $3.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 135,800 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO)

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.69M giving it 12.52 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 40,786 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $485.32 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Old Line Bancshares, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,508 shares. Swiss State Bank has 25,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc invested in 9,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 1,366 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 505 shares or 0% of the stock. Endeavour Cap Advsrs has 0.84% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 212,481 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 23,474 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0% or 1,302 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). State Street invested in 320,034 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 191,140 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability accumulated 28,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 25,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 565,825 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exponent has $8100 highest and $7200 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 8.73% above currents $70.36 stock price. Exponent had 4 analyst reports since August 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 22,405 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Incorporated reported 43,728 shares stake. Saturna Capital stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 70,100 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 454,660 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co accumulated 57,491 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 87,965 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,486 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 720,670 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 16,203 shares. Cim Ltd has invested 0.07% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Menta Limited holds 0.85% or 34,293 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).