Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.18 N/A 1.74 14.59 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.32 N/A 2.49 14.73

Table 1 highlights Old Line Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Old Line Bancshares Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Old Line Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.8% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Old Line Bancshares Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. United Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. shares and 74% of United Bankshares Inc. shares. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, 2.2% are United Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. -0.71% -2.69% -5.76% -16.09% -26.8% -3.69% United Bankshares Inc. -5.22% -3.72% -2.26% 6.56% 5.04% 18%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. has -3.69% weaker performance while United Bankshares Inc. has 18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Old Line Bancshares Inc.