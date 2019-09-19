Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Comparing side by side

Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.64 N/A 2.09 13.53 United Bankshares Inc. 37 5.68 N/A 2.49 15.08

In table 1 we can see Old Line Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Old Line Bancshares Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. United Bankshares Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Old Line Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.9% and 75.3%. About 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are United Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors United Bankshares Inc. beats Old Line Bancshares Inc.