Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 28 0.00 14.86M 2.09 13.53 Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 10 0.00 7.74M 0.37 28.02

Demonstrates Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Old Line Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 53,918,722.79% 7.4% 0.9% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 75,365,141.19% 5% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. shares and 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.