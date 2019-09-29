Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|28
|0.00
|14.86M
|2.09
|13.53
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|10
|0.00
|7.74M
|0.37
|28.02
Demonstrates Old Line Bancshares Inc. and Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Old Line Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|53,918,722.79%
|7.4%
|0.9%
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|75,365,141.19%
|5%
|0.5%
Volatility & Risk
Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. shares and 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|2.69%
|7.05%
|11.05%
|4.52%
|-17.86%
|7.29%
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|4.87%
|31.55%
|27.65%
|32.39%
|25.64%
|36.41%
For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
Summary
Old Line Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
