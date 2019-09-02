Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.18 N/A 2.09 13.53 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.81 N/A 2.85 12.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Old Line Bancshares Inc. and BankUnited Inc. BankUnited Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Old Line Bancshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Old Line Bancshares Inc. has a 0.59 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BankUnited Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, BankUnited Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year Old Line Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

BankUnited Inc. beats Old Line Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.