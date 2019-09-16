Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering SSP Group Plc (LON:SSPG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SSP Group Plc has GBX 715 highest and GBX 660 lowest target. GBX 687.50’s average target is 3.85% above currents GBX 662 stock price. SSP Group Plc had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by UBS. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. See SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.69M giving it 12.87 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 111,275 shares traded or 24.93% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. The company has market cap of 2.95 billion GBP. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It has a 25.46 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The stock increased 0.30% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 662. About 95,212 shares traded. SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

