Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Baupost Group Upped Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position

Baupost Group Llc increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 125,887 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 36.66%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 6.38 million shares with $253.63M value, up from 6.25 million last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $737.89M valuation. The stock decreased 11.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 1.70M shares traded or 114.29% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.20M giving it 12.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 8.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 10,051 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 26.80% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.23% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. 7,800 shares were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E., worth $273,433 on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe on Friday, February 1. Shares for $477,922 were sold by Haqq Christopher on Wednesday, February 6. DOBMEIER ERIC also bought $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Artal Grp Sa has 1.87% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.15 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 54,640 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 27,301 shares. Old West Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 21,925 shares. Art Lc holds 6,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 5,817 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd owns 0.29% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 193,461 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 14 shares. 12 West Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.08% or 36,255 shares. 55,195 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 9,115 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ATRA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $445.59 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

