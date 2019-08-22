Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Stock Rose While Wedgewood Partners Lowered Its Stake; Ashmore Group Plc Continues to Hold Holding in Icici Bank LTD (IBN)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 12.91 million shares traded or 117.02% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 162,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 246,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 409,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.93. About 327,647 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,464 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66 million for 19.00 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Grp has 0.72% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 207,980 shares. Montgomery Mngmt reported 5,160 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sib Lc has 134,044 shares for 14.33% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.13% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,509 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 716,704 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,792 shares. Gru holds 0.07% or 129,886 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).