Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Cut Its Holding; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Oakbrook Investments Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 13,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $225.59. About 768,109 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 162,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 246,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61 million, down from 409,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 297,731 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 226,575 shares to 245,457 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,411 shares, and has risen its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $507.65M for 24.63 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Personal Capital Advsr owns 10,819 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp holds 52,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 288 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs Inc holds 572,943 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 1.26M shares. Brookfield Asset Inc owns 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 21,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 4,770 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Putnam Fl Invest Communications reported 33,698 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 4,343 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blair William & Il holds 71,666 shares. Voya Invest Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $169.33 million for 19.07 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors owns 6.80 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.28% stake. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 9,087 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt owns 5,859 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 44,078 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 10,760 shares. Montgomery Mgmt owns 5,160 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Management Corp has invested 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 3,650 are held by Private Tru Communications Na. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Aviva Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,878 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 13,267 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 32,357 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Climbed in July – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.