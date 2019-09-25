Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Upped Holding by $4.67 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $1.10 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 31,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 556,280 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.03 million, up from 524,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $172.77. About 211,177 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 54,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 84,921 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 139,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 3.76 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 33,784 shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 475,329 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 33.25M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 3,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 139,597 shares. Financial Architects stated it has 3,006 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company reported 7,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd invested in 247,169 shares. Diversified Tru reported 11,340 shares stake. Raymond James Na invested in 0.08% or 68,557 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 4.99 million shares. Valley Advisers reported 5,211 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com has 0.38% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5,460 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 392,808 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 23.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

