Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Upped Its Stake by $4.67 Million; Selkirk Management Lowered Position in Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) by $324,600

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1240.03. About 999,981 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 31,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 556,280 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.03M, up from 524,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.92. About 224,293 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,079 are owned by Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 12,449 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 4,029 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0% or 700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 38,860 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co holds 7,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 237,199 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 104,799 are held by Morgan Stanley. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.3% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,758 shares. 10,533 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Denali Limited Liability Co reported 800 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $12.55 earnings per share, down 3.91% or $0.51 from last year’s $13.06 per share. GOOGL’s profit will be $8.70 billion for 24.70 P/E if the $12.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $14.21 actual earnings per share reported by Alphabet Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.68% negative EPS growth.