Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Raised Position by $4.67 Million as Stock Rose; Tygh Capital Management Increases Position in Clean Harbors (CLH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 79,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 214,819 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27M, up from 135,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 267,687 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 31,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 556,280 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.03M, up from 524,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 295,782 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 88,824 shares to 126,898 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 47,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,699 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.