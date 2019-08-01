Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Market Valuation Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Lowered Holding; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $166.58. About 801,134 shares traded or 59.16% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 858,593 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares to 108,453 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Corporation invested in 1,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Fincl accumulated 737,725 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 171,274 shares stake. 479,263 are owned by Invesco Limited. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 96,000 shares. Icon Advisers Company invested in 0.16% or 25,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,490 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 190,264 shares stake. Sei Investments Company has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 58,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0.01% or 9,801 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 108,952 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 121,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 26,622 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.19 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 45,613 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Weiss Multi invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Schroder Management invested in 4,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corporation Nj owns 5,265 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Timpani Lc owns 18,662 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru Com invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management owns 21,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone reported 42 shares. 2,806 were reported by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Finance Counselors owns 8,755 shares. Denali Advsrs Lc reported 800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 290,862 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).