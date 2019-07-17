Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,097 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $153.46. About 747,272 shares traded or 51.44% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 2.24 million shares. 220,586 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 4,050 were accumulated by Windham Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 45,743 shares. Invesco stated it has 554,418 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 87,417 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors has 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 24,179 were reported by Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc. Pinnacle Limited holds 0% or 1,495 shares in its portfolio. 3,290 are held by Paloma Partners Mngmt. The Texas-based Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.27% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bailard holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 7,295 shares.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco Adr (NYSE:PKX) by 13,056 shares to 91,026 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Constr Bank Corp Adr (CICHY) by 58,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42M for 18.01 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Conning has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 15,759 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 1.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tekla Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.25% or 324,133 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Communications LP invested in 1.5% or 794,857 shares. 4.14 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Country Financial Bank accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 7,220 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Mcrae Mgmt Inc. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.13% or 6,364 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 2,054 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested in 157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 13,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).