Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Celgene (CELG) Holding by $787,908

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 16,100 shares as the company's stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 161,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 804,378 shares traded or 52.98% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd analyzed 8,382 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 74,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 83,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 3.22M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) by 53,300 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $103.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.55M shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 602,866 shares. M&T Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,792 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). C M Bidwell Assoc Limited stated it has 88 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Company accumulated 2,086 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 42 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Mason Street Ltd invested in 34,521 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brinker Cap holds 25,437 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sirios Cap Lp reported 265,268 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32,107 shares to 45,043 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).