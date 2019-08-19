Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 18, 2019; Shorts at BERGENBIO AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (BRRGF) Lowered By 17.79%

BERGENBIO AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) had a decrease of 17.79% in short interest. BRRGF’s SI was 24,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.79% from 29,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 245 days are for BERGENBIO AS ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)’s short sellers to cover BRRGF’s short positions. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s current price of $165.69 translates into 0.10% yield. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.69. About 735,003 shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -5.44% below currents $165.69 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $150 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,662 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.08% or 29,100 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.02% or 21,817 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.33% or 5,160 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 28,995 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 454 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 35,353 shares. James Invest Research reported 4,665 shares stake. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 66,300 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.03% or 65,302 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,851 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc has 605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mai Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 4,808 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 258 shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.41 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Climbed in July – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – The LTL “Oligopoly” Drives On – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Brio Gold Inc., a mining company, engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and mine reclamation of gold in Brazil. The company has market cap of $79.55 million. It holds four principle mining assets, including Pilar, MineraÃ§Ã£o Fazenda Brasileiro, MineraÃ§Ã£o Riacho dos Machados Ltda, and Santa Luz. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.