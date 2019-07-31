Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 18, 2019; First Washington Has Increased Dycom Inds (DY) Stake

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s current price of $165.27 translates into 0.10% yield. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.27. About 555,616 shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market

First Washington Corp increased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 43.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 22,990 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock declined 24.00%. The First Washington Corp holds 76,405 shares with $3.51M value, up from 53,415 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 308,144 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Lowers Expectations for Full Fiscal Year

First Washington Corp decreased Instructure Inc stake by 33,460 shares to 72,620 valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 25,570 shares and now owns 29,723 shares. Vericel Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 4,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management accumulated 54,155 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company holds 374,740 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 9,800 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 55,631 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Arizona State Retirement owns 22,576 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 544,528 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 11,822 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.47M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 16,063 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom has $68 highest and $50 lowest target. $56’s average target is -4.53% below currents $58.66 stock price. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DY in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, February 28. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks owns 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 101 shares. Company Fincl Bank owns 1,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 28,995 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Agf Investments reported 425,951 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv owns 12,400 shares. Next Century Growth Lc owns 49,644 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. 353,850 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 341,095 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.12% or 17,320 shares. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication owns 476 shares. Scout has invested 0.33% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.38 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.