Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to pay $0.17 on Sep 18, 2019; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Sellers Increased By 13.46% Their Shorts

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s current price of $168.77 translates into 0.10% yield. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.77. About 793,166 shares traded or 48.65% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) had an increase of 13.46% in short interest. CPIX’s SI was 94,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.46% from 83,200 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s short sellers to cover CPIX’s short positions. The SI to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.05%. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 7,283 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtg To 1 Class From Cumberland Park CLO Ltd; 20/04/2018 – SPGR Assigns One Rating To Cumberland Park CLO Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma 4Q Rev $11.6M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cumberland Cnty, ME Rec Ctr GO Debt Rtg To ‘AA+’; 14/05/2018 – Cumberland Consulting Group Expands Managed Services Practice with LinkEHR Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Parks and Recreation Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 1:00 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cumberland Trust Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets under Administration; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Committee on Education Funding and Development Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Tue, 3/27/2018, 6:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 7:30 PM

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Old Dominion Sees Continued Tonnage Weakness In July – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 341,095 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 204,500 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 10,839 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,609 shares. Cim Ltd Company stated it has 4,532 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 886 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd has 132 shares. Sei Investments Company accumulated 32,707 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 654,060 shares. Delta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 11,039 shares. 7,028 are held by Torch Wealth Limited Liability Company.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Bank of America maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $150 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ODFL in report on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.66 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $86.39 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 1.46% more from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) or 48,610 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 18,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 13,100 shares stake. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Northern Trust holds 26,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 368,725 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 3,052 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,733 shares. Blackrock reported 283,790 shares stake. Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 20,214 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 390,777 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 1,040 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 876,239 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $146,140 activity. Shares for $22,578 were bought by JACOBS JOEY A on Friday, April 26. Galante Joseph C also bought $9,351 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Monday, April 1. $10,690 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was bought by KAZIMI A J on Friday, April 12. Young Caroline also bought $9,677 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares. Another trade for 1,596 shares valued at $9,771 was bought by Krogulski Kenneth.

More notable recent Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Reports 38% Revenue Growth In The First Quarter – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cumberland (CPIX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals To Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.