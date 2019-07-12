Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shareholder Agf Investments Cut Holding by $2.07 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,951 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.50 million, down from 440,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 233,258 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.98. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar holds 0.76% or 286,664 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,976 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 21,193 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,600 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bell Bancorporation reported 47,235 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,099 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 8,387 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 280,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank & Tru accumulated 2.83 million shares or 18.39% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,407 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 16,869 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 47,438 shares in its portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,581 shares to 324,237 shares, valued at $50.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “We’re Up Big On This Pick — And We’re Holding For More – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Final-Mile Delivery Firms Struggle To Stay Up With, Let Alone Ahead Of The Curve – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Ends Its Amazon Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 13.73 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42M for 17.62 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: EnPro Industries, Old Dominion Freight Line and Southwest Airlines – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Trucking company invests $6M in new Alabama facility – Birmingham Business Journal” published on March 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Dominion Freight Line Supports American Red Cross Humanitarian Mission Through Disaster Responder Program – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Financial Bank has 1,548 shares. 2,140 are held by Pitcairn. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). King Luther Capital Management accumulated 0% or 3,200 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 145,901 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 143,662 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group invested in 10,839 shares. Private Tru Na has invested 0.11% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 39,224 are held by Whittier Tru. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 16,902 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 134,351 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Co accumulated 9,179 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 185,768 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 602,866 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 120,487 shares.