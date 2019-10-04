Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Share Price Rose While Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $9.19 Million; Alliancebernstein LP Increases Position in Mts Sys (MTSC)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 61,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 122,488 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.28 million, up from 60,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 97,598 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (MTSC) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The hedge fund held 32,539 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 24,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 14,643 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Old Dominion Freight Line Smashes Earnings Expectations… Again – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AS YRC’s Workers Chew Over Contract, Management Tries To Change The Pricing Narrative – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking Spot Rates Continue to Trend Ahead of Seasonality – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 26,639 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 133,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,366 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bancorporation holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 1,936 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 104,799 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Meeder Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,316 shares. 44,108 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Mngmt. Ameriprise Fincl has 567,768 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Prudential owns 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 57,401 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 115,251 shares stake. 649,841 were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Andra Ap has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pinebridge LP stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MTS Appoints New Distributors In Thailand, Central America And Eastern Europe – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MTS Systems (Nasdaq: MTSC) chooses North Carolina for expansion over California, NY and China – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Manufacturing giant taps NC for expansion over California, New York, China – Triangle Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Invitae (NVTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 21,300 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 53,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,650 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.2% or 27,870 shares in its portfolio. 51,189 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Victory Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 11,109 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 877 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 29,147 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% stake. Zacks Invest Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,137 shares. New South Capital Management invested in 0.48% or 274,256 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 2,479 shares. Wolverine Asset Management reported 2,827 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 384,709 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.