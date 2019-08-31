Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Its Stake; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Its Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Holding by $2.51 Million; Stock Value Rose

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 199,605 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82M, up from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.76. About 409,198 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 933,763 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.91, EST. $1.90; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 97,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company reported 106,644 shares. Regions Fin Corporation owns 26,039 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Clark Management Group accumulated 207,980 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Street accumulated 2.24 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 107,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 45,613 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 122 shares. Shine Advisory Inc holds 529 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 216,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe`S Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 75,535 shares to 5,357 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,867 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 9,359 shares to 124,617 shares, valued at $24.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN).