Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Reaches $170.32 High on Aug, 13; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut By $487,390 Its Mastercard (MA) Position

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 5.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,074 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 37,071 shares with $8.73M value, down from 39,145 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $271.92. About 1.86M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $177.13 target or 4.00% above today’s $170.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $13.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $177.13 PT is reached, the company will be worth $551.48 million more. The stock increased 2.57% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $170.32. About 220,752 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 6.28 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 654,060 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,140 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 8,755 shares. 850 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3.04 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 153,050 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 146 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 3.08% or 524,939 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 1,509 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt L P has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.43% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Amp Invsts Limited owns 17,574 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 3,674 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Climbed in July – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66M for 19.62 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.79 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $235 target. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. $6.67M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.