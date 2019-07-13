Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Reaches $149.95 After 6.00% Up Move; Adient Plc Ordinary Shares (ADNT) Sellers Decreased By 11.06% Their Shorts

Adient Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ADNT) had a decrease of 11.06% in short interest. ADNT’s SI was 9.24 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.06% from 10.39M shares previously. With 2.36 million avg volume, 4 days are for Adient Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ADNT)’s short sellers to cover ADNT’s short positions. The SI to Adient Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 10.65%. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 1.47M shares traded. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has declined 63.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ADNT News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 21/03/2018 – ARVIND LTD ARVN.NS SAYS ADIENT TO BE THE MAJORITY STAKEHOLDER IN JV; 03/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $575 AND $600 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Adient; 17/05/2018 – Adient Favored by 9 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 12/04/2018 – Adient sponsors 12th annual JetToy Challenge, brings STEM to the classroom; 03/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME BETWEEN $700 AND $740 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – GM recognizes Adient for performance, quality and innovation; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.01% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 490,307 shares traded or 0.00% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – MinutesThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $12.14 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $158.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ODFL worth $728.28M more.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Transportation Worries as Credit Suisse Downgrades Major Trucking Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Buffett-Munger Stocks for Summer 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pricing check on Old Dominion Freight Lines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.42M for 17.60 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $12.14 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ODFL in report on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of ODFL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,862 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 1,746 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 3,823 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd holds 0% or 4,871 shares. Ghp Advisors has invested 0.34% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Andra Ap stated it has 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Twin Tree Lp has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 9,713 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 97,430 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 45,613 shares. American Interest Gp invested in 0.07% or 129,886 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 210,500 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 3,878 shares.

More notable recent Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adient Is Going Through A Transformational Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adient: Is The Company Still Reclining Back ? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HEXO Corp to transfer listing to the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “NYSE And NASDAQ Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall Street hits record high on rate cut optimism – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.