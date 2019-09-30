Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Is At $172.06 Formed Wedge; Lydall (LDL) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) formed wedge up with $187.55 target or 9.00% above today’s $172.06 share price. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has $13.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 475,894 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018

Lydall Inc (LDL) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 60 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 40 sold and reduced stakes in Lydall Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 15.08 million shares, down from 15.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lydall Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 40 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & Com has 2,000 shares. Whittier Com holds 0.18% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 40,920 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 121,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0.03% or 1.11M shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc holds 3.21% or 18,390 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 177,676 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd accumulated 7,874 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 12,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.12% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 2,422 shares stake. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,803 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 14,702 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated owns 198,211 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.82 million for 19.91 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 77,879 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (LDL) has declined 48.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL)

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $451.19 million. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers divisions. It has a 42.41 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes.