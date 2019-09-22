Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) EPS Estimated At $2.16; Key Tronic Has 0.54 Sentiment

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report $2.16 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 1.89% from last quarter’s $2.12 EPS. ODFL’s profit would be $172.81 million giving it 19.64 P/E if the $2.16 EPS is correct. After having $2.16 EPS previously, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $169.65. About 599,112 shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Key Tronic Corp (KTCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 7 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased stakes in Key Tronic Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.97 million shares, down from 5.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Key Tronic Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability has 34,517 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 27,221 shares. Osterweis Capital Management stated it has 103,881 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap invested in 0.13% or 23,458 shares. Natixis Advisors L P reported 18,655 shares. 66 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd owns 78,092 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 33,875 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 3,979 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Primecap Management Ca invested in 0.02% or 177,300 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 4,999 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0% or 1,365 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.57 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.58 million. The firm offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Key Tronic Corporation for 867,241 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc. owns 367,450 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.2% invested in the company for 56,919 shares. The Washington-based Cwh Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 57,300 shares.