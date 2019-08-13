Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Comparing side by side

As Trucking companies, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 148 3.25 N/A 7.87 21.21 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 54 0.52 N/A 5.37 10.88

Table 1 demonstrates Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0.00% 23% 17.2% P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s average target price is $156.67, while its potential downside is -5.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.4% of P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has 17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. 1.8% 11.34% 12.1% 19.69% 16.78% 35.22% P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 7.15% -6.33% 20.86% 13.44% 13.97% 48.21%

For the past year Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. was less bullish than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Summary

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. beats P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.